 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_lanekiffin_251130.jpg
Florio: Kiffin ‘wants to have it both ways’
campbell_mpx.jpg
Unpacking Lions’ fourth-down woes against Packers
burrow_mpx.jpg
Bengals, Burrow ‘alive’ in AFC playoff picture

Other PFT Content

Minnesota Vikings v Green Bay Packers - NFL 2025
Vikings underestimated the pressure placed on J.J. McCarthy
Carolina Panthers v San Francisco 49ers
Jauan Jennings, Tre’von Moehrig face discipline for late-game scuffle
NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_lanekiffin_251130.jpg
Florio: Kiffin ‘wants to have it both ways’
campbell_mpx.jpg
Unpacking Lions’ fourth-down woes against Packers
burrow_mpx.jpg
Bengals, Burrow ‘alive’ in AFC playoff picture

Other PFT Content

Minnesota Vikings v Green Bay Packers - NFL 2025
Vikings underestimated the pressure placed on J.J. McCarthy
Carolina Panthers v San Francisco 49ers
Jauan Jennings, Tre’von Moehrig face discipline for late-game scuffle
NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Broncos-Commanders umpire Mark Pellis sidelined with calf injury

  
Published November 30, 2025 10:52 PM

The rest of the fourth quarter of Sunday night’s matchup between Denver and Washington will be played with one fewer official on the field.

As noted by the NBC broadcast, umpire Mark Pellis is dealing with a calf injury. He is on the sideline and is not active on the field.

Because of that, referee Land Clark is now working the entire backfield by himself.

The Broncos lead the Commanders 20-17 with just over 10 minutes remaining in the fourth quarter.

UPDATE 11:00 p.m. ET: Pellis has returned to the field after dealing with the calf issue.