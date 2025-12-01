Broncos-Commanders umpire Mark Pellis sidelined with calf injury

The rest of the fourth quarter of Sunday night’s matchup between Denver and Washington will be played with one fewer official on the field.

As noted by the NBC broadcast, umpire Mark Pellis is dealing with a calf injury. He is on the sideline and is not active on the field.

Because of that, referee Land Clark is now working the entire backfield by himself.

The Broncos lead the Commanders 20-17 with just over 10 minutes remaining in the fourth quarter.

UPDATE 11:00 p.m. ET: Pellis has returned to the field after dealing with the calf issue.