Broncos cut LB Alec Mock to make room for pass rusher Dondrea Tillman

  
Published June 20, 2024 04:46 PM

The Broncos signed free agent pass rusher Dondrea Tillman on Thursday after he passed his physical. Tillman, 26, played for the Birmingham Stallions of the United Football League this spring.

The team had to make a corresponding move to make room for Tillman’s arrival, and to that end, the Broncos waived rookie linebacker Alec Mock.

Mock signed as an undrafted free agent out of Air Force.

Mock started games in four consecutive seasons for the Falcons. He was a second-team All-Mountain West selection in 2023 when he led the team with 93 total tackles, including 53 solo stops.