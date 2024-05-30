Broncos fifth-rounder Audric Estime had knee scope, expects to be back for camp

Broncos fifth-round pick Audric Estime won’t be on the field for the rest of the team’s offseason program.

Head coach Sean Payton told reporters on Thursday that Estime suffered a knee injury. The running back underwent platelet-rich plasma treatment and had an arthroscopic procedure that will keep him in the rehab group for the near future.

“We did a small scope procedure just to make sure everything’s clean,” Payton said. “It is. He’ll be available at the start of training camp, so we won’t see him working through the rest of the OTAs. But, on the conservative side, he’s going to be just fine. It was all good news.”

Estime ran for 1,341 yards and 18 touchdowns at Notre Dame last season. Javonte Williams and Samaje Perine are the top veteran backs on the Broncos depth chart.