Broncos finally make a pick, take Texas A&M DT Tyler Onyedim at No. 66

The Broncos didn’t pick in the first or second round of the 2026 NFL draft, but they’re finally on the board early in the third.

With the 66th overall pick, the Broncos selected Tyler Onyedim, defensive tackle from Texas A&M.

Denver traded its first-round pick to acquire Jaylen Waddle from Miami, then traded down in the second round. The pick the Broncos finally used had originally belonged to the Titans, then was traded to the Bills, who traded it to the Broncos.

Onyedim spent four years at Iowa State before transferring to Texas A&M last year. He’s an athletic defensive lineman who should be able to step in and contribute to the Broncos’ defensive line rotation as a rookie.