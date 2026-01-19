Broncos’ free-agent QB options are limited to players who weren’t on rosters or reserve lists

The Broncos won’t have quarterback Bo Nix next weekend or, if they beat the Patriots in the AFC Championship, the Super Bowl.

Although they seem to be fully content to ride with Jarrett Stidham, who has four career starts, many have asked about various potential free-agent options.

The key is that the player has to be a true free agent, right now. Any player who finished his season with an expiring contract remains under contract until the first day of the league year, in March. That prevents the Broncos from pursuing someone like Aaron Rodgers or Philip Rivers.

If, of course, the Colts had released Rivers after Week 17 (he was the emergency third-string quarterback for a meaningless Week 18 game against the Texans), he would have been available — if he had cleared waivers. Any quarterback that finished his team’s season on the roster is not available.

Also not available is any quarterback on his team’s reserve/retired list, like Saints quarterback Derek Carr. And Tom Brady isn’t an option, because he owns a piece of the Raiders.

That leaves a small universe of true free agents. Taylor Heinicke is one of them. Ryan Tannehill, who last played during the 2023 season, also is available. Others who could be signed immediately include Nick Foles and Robert Griffin III. Ditto for Cam Newton, who wasn’t pleased when the Colts signed Rivers in December without calling Newton.

Then there’s Drew Brees. Like Rivers (before he unretired to rejoin the Colts), Brees last played in 2020. Unlike Rivers, Brees spent more than a decade with Broncos coach Sean Payton.

Still, Stidham has been on the Denver roster since Payton arrived in 2023. Stidham knows the offense. He’s ready to go.

That said, who would have dreamed that the Colts would sign Rivers? Brees is in play, if he’s ready and willing to play — and if the Broncos are willing to pivot to the imminent Hall of Famer, who’d reset the clock on his five-year waiting period if he would return to play.