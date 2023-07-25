 Skip navigation
Broncos get in on the white helmet craze

  • By
  • Mike Florio,
  • By
  By Mike Florio
  
Published July 25, 2023 12:31 PM

Orange is the old black. In the NFL, the new black is white.

Throughout the league, teams are adopting white second helmets. The latest to do it is the Denver Broncos.

The Broncos unveiled their “snowcapped” helmets on Tuesday. They will be worn with the team’s all-orange uniforms, twice in 2023.

The white helmet will bear the team’s “D” logo from yesterday year.

Many assumed the Broncos would bring back their lighter-blue helmets of the Orange Crush days.

The Broncos have not yet announced the games for which they will wear the white helmets and the orange-on-orange uniforms.