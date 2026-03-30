Broncos hope to open new stadium for 2031 season

The opening of the Broncos’ new stadium is about five and a half years away.

That’s the word from Broncos owner Greg Penner, who said at today’s league meeting that he’s hoping his team will open its new stadium for the 2031 season.

Penner referred to that as an ambitious timeline, so it’s possible that construction delays could push the opening past 2031.

If the new stadium opens in 2031, that would mean the team’s current stadium, Empower Field at Mile High, lasted exactly 30 seasons. The current stadium opened in 2001. Prior to that, the Broncos had played at Mile High Stadium since their founding in 1960.

The new stadium is expected to have a retractable roof, which Penner says would have been closed under conditions like this year’s AFC Championship Game, which was played in snow.