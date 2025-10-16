Broncos LB Jonathon Cooper: We can’t let Jaxson Dart get his confidence, ego going

Quarterback Jaxson Dart has provided the Giants offense with a jolt of life over the last three weeks and it has extended beyond the plays he’s made on the field.

Dart’s exuberance and energetic celebrations have been as noticeable as the plays he’s made with his feet and through the air while leading the Giants to a pair of wins. The Broncos are the next team up on their schedule and keeping that bravado in check is of great concern to their linebacker Jonathon Cooper.

Cooper was asked on Wednesday if he thought the lack of tape on Dart would be problematic and it was not the first thing that came to his mind.

“No, I would say no,” Cooper said, via 104.3 The Fan. “Not to that standpoint because once you have played enough in this league, you’ve seen enough good quarterbacks. We play one of the best quarterbacks twice a year every single year. So once you go against that, you kind of get a feel of the game and you know what you need to do. You have to make him feel uncomfortable in the pocket, can’t let him get that confidence and that ego going. We just have to take care of that.”

Dart’s good side was in evidence at home against the Chargers and Eagles, but he failed to protect the ball in their road loss to New Orleans. Sunday’s game will be in Denver, so Dart won’t be able to feed off the crowd as he tries to lead the team to a third win in four tries.