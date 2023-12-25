Broncos lead Patriots 7-3 at halftime of an ugly game

Santa may take back the presents for the Patriots and the Broncos after the first half tonight. Neither team has been good on Christmas Eve.

The teams have combined for five punts, 230 yards, two turnovers and two missed field goals and are 1-for-3 in the red zone. The Broncos lead 7-3 at halftime in an ugly game.

The Broncos scored the only touchdown after Marvin Mims’ 52-yard punt return to the New England 25-yard line set up Javonte Williams’ 3-yard run with 5:15 left in the first quarter.

Denver played much of the first half without receiver Courtland Sutton, who hit the back of his helmet on the turf after a long incompletion. He went to the training room for a concussion evaluation and has not returned.

Russell Wilson went 10-of-13 for 66 yards.

The Broncos failed to take advantage of a Patriots’ gift on the first play of the game. Patriots quarterback Bailey Zappe lost the ball on a hit by defensive tackle DJ Jones. Jones was credited with a sack, a forced fumble and a recovered fumble, giving Denver the ball at the New England 6. The Broncos, though, turned it over on downs.

Zappe is 10-of-13 for 92 yards.