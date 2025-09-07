Broncos lead Titans 10-9 at halftime as game enters lightning delay

There wasn’t much scoring between the Broncos and Titans for most of the first half. But late in the second quarter, Tennessee’s offensive play-calling gave Denver an opportunity, and now the Broncos have a 10-9 lead at halftime.

The Titans got the ball on their own 7-yard line with 47 seconds left in the half with the Broncos having a pair of timeouts. But instead of conservatively running the ball to run down the clock, Tennessee head coach Brian Callahan called three passes. Making his debut, quarterback Cam Ward was incomplete on first and second down before being sacked for a near safety on third down.

Denver called its second timeout with 39 seconds on the clock to give itself the opportunity to get the ball back.

They took full advantage of that opportunity, as Bo Nix connected with Courtland Sutton for a 22-yard touchdown to give the team a 10-6 lead.

But a 71-yard kickoff return by rookie Chimere Dike set the Titans up for a 42-yard field goal, cutting Denver’s lead to just one at halftime.

Nix ended the first half 13-of-22 for 106 yards with a touchdown and an interception.

Ward is 7-of-12 for 64 yards.

Before the late-half scoring barrage, the two teams traded field goals on their respective opening possessions. But one of Bo Nix’s two turnovers allowed Tennessee to take the lead.

Nix’s first giveaway was an interception, with his pass to the left side intended for Courtland Sutton intercepted by cornerback Roger McCreary. But Tony Pollard’s fumble in Denver territory kept the Titans from scoring.

Later in the second quarter, Nix was strip-sacked by defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons with Sebastian Joseph-Day recovering the loose ball for an extra possession. The Titans were able to cash in on that with a 33-yard field goal.

The start to the second half will not come as scheduled, as the game has entered into a lightning delay. Fans have been told to seek shelter in the concourse area.