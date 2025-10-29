Broncos on historic start: Defense has NFL-best 36 sacks, offense allowed NFL-best 8 sacks

When it comes to sacks, the Broncos are the best team in the NFL, on both sides of the ball.

Denver’s defense is leading the NFL with 36 sacks. The Broncos’ offense is also the best in the NFL at avoiding sacks, with only eight sacks allowed.

That’s not just the best in the NFL this year, it’s unprecedented in NFL history midway through a season: The 2025 Broncos are the first team in NFL history with at least 35 sacks on defense and 10 or fewer sacks allowed on offense in the first eight games of a season.

Broncos quarterback Bo Nix has only been sacked on 2.7 percent of his pass attempts, the best mark in the NFL. The Broncos’ defense has recorded a sack on 12.2 percent of their opponents’ pass attempts, which is also the best mark in the NFL. The league average is a sack on 6.8 percent of pass attempts.

The Broncos are on a five-game winning streak, and they’re going to win a whole lot more games if they keep doing two of the most important things in football: Getting to the other team’s quarterback, and keeping their own quarterback upright.