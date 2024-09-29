Broncos RB Tyler Badie placed on backboard, carted off field

Broncos running back Tyler Badie had to be carted off the sideline in between the first and second quarters of Sunday’s game against the Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Badie fumbled after taking a huge shot to the back from Jets linebacker Quincy Williams on a third down and was able to walk to the sideline on his own. Once there, he received medical attention while on one knee.

After a few minutes, Badie was prone on the ground and a backboard was brought out. Badie was strapped to the board and carted off the field after the end of the first quarter.

There’s been no word from the Broncos yet on his condition.

UPDATE 2:02 p.m. ET: The Broncos call Badie questionable to return with a back injury.