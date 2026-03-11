Broncos re-sign TE Lucas Krull, DL Matt Henningsen, FB Adam Prentice

The Broncos reached contract agreements with three of their free agents on Wednesday.

Mike Klis of 9News reports that tight end Lucas Krull, defensive lineman Matt Henningsen and fullback Adam Prentice will sign one-year deals to remain in Denver.

Krull, 27, started the Broncos’ first three games as an extra tight end last season. He was inactive for one game before breaking his foot in Week 5, ending his season.

In three seasons with the Broncos, Krull has 29 catches for 262 yards and a touchdown.

The Broncos are signing him back for $1.33 million, per Klis.

Prentice, 29, replaced Michael Burton as the team’s fullback after Burton’s season-ending hamstring injury during a joint practice with the Packers. Prentice played all 19 games for the Broncos last year.

Henningsen played in all 34 possible games in 2022-23 before spending 2024 on the practice squad. He tore an Achilles in a joint practice with the 49ers last summer and missed the season.