Broncos rule out Greg Dulcich, Nik Bonitto for Saturday night

Broncos tight end Greg Dulcich returned to practice as a full participant on Wednesday, but he won’t be making his return to the lineup on Saturday.

Dulcich did not practice on Thursday and the Broncos ruled him out later in the day. Dulcich remains on injured reserve with a hamstring injury that have kept him out since Week Six. Dulcich, who is now dealing with a foot injury as well, was also injured in the season opener and has only played in two games this season.

Linebacker Nik Bonitto has also been ruled out. He hurt his knee last Sunday and did not practice at all this week.

Safety P.J. Locke (neck) practiced after sitting out the last two days. He’s listed as questionable to face the Lions.

In addition to issuing their injury designations, the Broncos also waived linebacker Ronnie Perkins. They will likely use his roster spot to sign tight end Lucas Krull to the active roster because Krull is out of temporary elevations.