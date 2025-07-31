Broncos sign LB Garrett Nelson, place LB Johnny Walker on IR

The Broncos announced a pair of roster moves on Thursday afternoon.

They have signed linebacker Garrett Nelson. Linebacker Johnny Walker was placed on injured reserve in a corresponding move.

Nelson spent time with the Dolphins and Bengals after going undrafted out of Nebraska in 2023. He had five tackles and a sack for the Dolphins in the preseason, but did not appear in any regular season games.

Nelson played for the San Antonio Brahmas in the UFL the last two seasons. He had 15 tackles in eight 2025 games.

Walker was signed as an undrafted free agent this offseason. He played his college ball at Missouri.