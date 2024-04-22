 Skip navigation
Broncos sign Levi Wallace to one-year deal

  
Published April 22, 2024 04:15 PM

The Broncos have made it official with Levi Wallace.

Denver announced on Monday afternoon that the club has signed the cornerback to a one-year deal.

It was reported earlier on Monday that Wallace was in town to visit with the franchise and was expected to join the club.

Wallace, 28, spent the last two seasons with the Steelers. Playing 16 games with nine starts last year, he recorded 38 total tackles with 11 passes defensed and two interceptions.

Wallace entered the league with the Bills in 2018 as an undrafted free agent. He started 52 games for the franchise over his first four seasons.

In 83 career games with 70 starts, Wallace has 12 interceptions with 54 passes defensed.