Levi Wallace visiting Denver, expects to sign with Broncos

Free agent safety Levi Wallace may be a Denver Bronco by the end of the day.

Wallace is visiting Denver today and expects to sign a one-year contract with the Broncos, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

The 28-year-old Wallace entered the NFL with the Bills as an undrafted rookie out of Alabama in 2018. He played four years in Buffalo and then spent the last two years in Pittsburgh.

Last year Wallace played in 16 games with nine starts, playing 69 percent of defensive snaps and 10 percent of special teams snaps.