Broncos, Tim Patrick agree to renegotiated one-year deal

The Broncos are going to give it another go with Tim Patrick.

Per Mike Klis of 9News Denver, Patrick and the team have agreed to a renegotiated one-year deal to keep him with the franchise for 2024.

Patrick has missed the last two years after suffering season-ending injuries during the summer. In 2022, he suffered a torn ACL and in 2023 he suffered a torn Achilles.

Patrick had signed a three-year contract extension with the Broncos in 2021. He was previously set to make $9.5 million in base salary in 2024. Terms of Patrick’s new deal have not been disclosed.

After entering the league as an undrafted free agent with the Ravens in 2017, Patrick was briefly with the 49ers before heading to the Broncos’ practice squad that October. He made his debut in 2018, catching 23 passes for 315 yards in 16 games.

Patrick, 30, caught 53 passes for 734 yards with five touchdowns when he last played in 2021.