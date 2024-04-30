 Skip navigation
Broncos to decline Zach Wilson's fifth-year option

  
Published April 30, 2024 05:07 PM

The Broncos traded for Zach Wilson earlier this month before drafting Oregon quarterback Bo Nix in the first round. Wilson will get a chance in Denver this season, but he could be moving on after this season.

The Broncos are declining the fifth-year option on Wilson’s contract, Chris Tomasson of the Denver Gazette reports.

That was expected, given the option would pay Wilson a guaranteed $22.4 million for 2025. The Broncos already exercised the fifth-year option on cornerback Pat Surtain II for 2025, guaranteeing him $19.8 million.

Wilson, the No. 2 pick of the 2021 draft, was traded by the Jets for a sixth-round pick (No. 203) in exchange for the quarterback and a seventh-round pick (No. 256). The teams will split Wilson’s guaranteed salary for 2024 when he’s due to make $5.5 million.

Wilson, 24, completed 57 percent of his throws for 6,293 yards with 23 touchdowns and 25 interceptions in 34 games with the Jets.

The Broncos’ quarterbacks room now has Wilson, Nix, Jarrett Stidham and Ben DiNucci in it as the team moves on from the ill-fated Russell Wilson era.