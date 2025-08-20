 Skip navigation
Broncos trade WR Devaughn Vele to the Saints for a pair of draft picks

  
Published August 20, 2025 07:29 PM

Sean Payton is doing business with his former team.

Payton’s Broncos are trading wide receiver Devaughn Vele to the Saints for a 2026 fourth-round pick and a 2027 seventh-round pick, the teams announced.

The emergence of Troy Franklin and Pat Bryant made Vele expendable. In last week’s preseason game against the Cardinals, Bryant caught four passes for 70 yards and Franklin four for 67 yards and two touchdowns.

The Broncos drafted Vele in the seventh round in 2024, and he caught 41 passes for 475 yards and three touchdowns in 13 games as a rookie.

Vele, who is 6 foot 5, adds height to a relatively small Saints’ wide receivers room.