Broncos use pick of Baker Mayfield for 14-0 lead

The Broncos have two drives and two touchdowns, and the Bucs have a three-and-out and an interception on their two possessions. In a lopsided game in Tampa so far, Denver leads the Bucs 14-0.

After a 70-yard drive to start the game, the Broncos picked Baker Mayfield on a pass intended for Mike Evans. Safety Brandon Jones returned the interception 37 yards to the Tampa Bay 9.

The Broncos challenged a third-down run by Javonte Williams after officials ruled him short of the goal line, but officials upheld the ruling on the field.

Jaleel McLaughlin then somehow managed to get into the end on fourth down on a run around right end that was defended well.

Bo Nix is 5-of-7 for 72 yards and has a 3-yard touchdown run.