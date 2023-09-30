Browns add David Njoku to injury report due to burns

Browns tight end David Njoku has suffered burns to his face and arm in a household accident.

The team disclosed that information on Saturday, in adding him to the injury report.

Njoku is questionable for Sunday’s game against the Ravens.

The team provided no other details regarding his condition or the manner in which the burns occurred.

Njoku has 10 catches for 92 yards in three 2023 regular-season games.

With Njoku now questionable, the Browns have elevated tight end Zaire Mitchell-Paden from the practice squad. The Browns host the Ravens on Sunday.