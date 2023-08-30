Browns add P.J. Walker, Alex Leatherwood to practice squad

The Browns have added a third quarterback, and it’s not Kellen Mond.

The team announced that it has signed P.J. Walker to the practice squad, and he will back up Deshaun Watson and Dorian Thompson-Robinson.

Coach Kevin Stefanski called Walker “a good fit” with the quarterbacks room.

Cleveland traded Joshua Dobbs to the Cardinals and cut Mond, leaving only two quarterbacks on their roster until the Walker signing.

Walker signed with the Bears in March after spending the previous three seasons with the Panthers, but Chicago cut him this week. He appeared in 15 games with seven starts in Carolina, throwing for 1,461 yards with five touchdowns, 11 interceptions and a 63.9 passer rating.

In three preseason games, Walker went 11-for-23 for 96 yards with one touchdown, one interception and a 55.7 passer rating.

The Browns also signed or agreed to terms with kicker Lucas Havrisik, offensive tackle Alex Leatherwood, cornerback Lorenzo Burns, wide receiver Jaelon Darden, offensive guard Michaell Dunn, running back Hassan Hall, defensive tackle Trysten Hill, defensive end Sam Kamara, safety Tanner McCalister, tight end Zaire Mitchell-Paden, defensive end Lonnie Phelps, linebacker Charlie Thomas III, defensive end Isaiah Thomas and wide receiver Austin Watkins to the practice squad.

Leatherwood, like Walker, did not make the Bears’ roster and chose to move on to Cleveland.

The Raiders selected Leatherwood with the 17th overall pick in 2021. He started all 17 games as a rookie before being waived last Aug. 31. The Bears claimed him, and he appeared in four games last season, seeing action on 32 snaps on offense and 11 on special teams.

The Browns also announced that they waived cornerback A.J. Green III on Wednesday to make room for the waiver claim of Kahlef Hailassie from the Chiefs.