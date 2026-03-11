Browns agree to one-year deal with TE Jack Stoll

The Browns are adding a tight end.

Per Mike Garafolo of NFL Media, Cleveland has agreed to terms with Jack Stoll on a one-year deal.

Stoll, 28, appeared in 15 games with four starts for the Saints last season. He caught six passes for 46 yards with a touchdown. He was on the field for 209 offensive snaps and 132 special teams snaps.

Stoll entered the league as an undrafted free agent in 2021. He’s played a total of 76 games for the Eagles, Dolphins, and Saints, catching 29 passes for 239 yards.