Browns agree to sign Rodney McLeod

The Browns are making an addition to their safety corps.

According to multiple reports, the Browns have agreed to terms with veteran free agent Rodney McLeod. No terms of the deal have been reported.

McLeod spent the 2022 season with the Colts after spending the previous six years with the Eagles. He had 96 tackles, two interceptions and a fumble recovery in 17 games in Indianapolis and 347 tackles, 11 interceptions, four forced fumbles, and three fumble recovers during his time in Philadelphia.

The Browns signed Juan Thornhill as a free agent in March. Grant Delpit returns after starting 16 games last season, but the team was lacking experienced depth before striking a deal with McLeod.