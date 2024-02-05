Browns announce hiring of Ken Dorsey as offensive coordinator

The Browns and Ken Dorsey have made it official, with Cleveland naming Dorsey the team’s offensive coordinator on Monday morning.

The Bills fired Dorsey from his previous role as their offensive coordinator during the season.

“Ken has worked with and elevated some of the top quarterbacks in this league and will bring a fresh approach to our offense,” Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said in a statement from the team. “He knows what it takes to be successful at that position as he was one of the most successful college quarterbacks of all time and that has helped him become a tremendous coach.

“He has a history with this team and knows what the Browns mean to this city. We are very excited to bring in Ken as offensive coordinator.”

While Dorsey called plays with Buffalo, Stefanski has held that role with Cleveland since he took over as head coach in 2020.

Dorsey is one of the many former Browns quarterbacks who have played for the organization since 1999, as he was with the organization from 2006-2008. He went 0-3 in three starts for the club in 2008.

Cleveland also announced the hirings of Tommy Rees as tight ends coach/pass game specialist, Duce Staley as running backs coach, and Jacques Cesaire as defensive line coach.