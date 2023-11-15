Browns announce season-ending shoulder injury for Deshaun Watson

The Browns made a stunning announcement on Wednesday morning.

This one didn’t even get the five-minute-head’s-up-to-Schefty treatment. It was an out of the blue shocker straight from the team about the status of quarterback Deshaun Watson.

He’s out for the year. Not due to the ankle injury that he suffered on Sunday in Baltimore, but because of a new injury to his right shoulder.

Here’s the full statement from the Browns: “Deshaun Watson underwent magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) Monday on two injuries sustained on different plays in the first half of Sunday’s 33-31 win over the Baltimore Ravens. Imaging on his left ankle revealed a high-ankle sprain. In addition, postgame, Deshaun notified our medical staff of a new discomfort in his right shoulder that he felt after a hit in the first half. An MRI of his right shoulder revealed a displaced fracture to the glenoid. Despite performing at a high level and finishing the game, after consultation with Browns’ Head Physician, James Voos, MD, and industry-leading shoulder specialist, Neal ElAttrache, MD, it has been determined that this injury will require immediate surgical repair to avoid further structural damage. Deshaun will be placed on season-ending injured reserve and a full recovery is expected for the start of the 2024 season.”

Watson had missed multiple games with a shoulder injury that entailed no structural damage. His latest injuries came in the team’s biggest win of the season, an upset of the previously 7-2 Ravens.

The 6-3 Browns host the 6-3 Steelers on Sunday.