Browns announces they’ve waived OL Justin Osborne, released OT Cornelius Lucas

  
Published March 3, 2026 04:31 PM

The Browns parted ways with a pair of offensive linemen on Tuesday.

They announced the previously reported release of tackle Cornelius Lucas on Tuesday afternoon and also announced that they have waived Justin Osborne.

Osborne signed with the Browns after going undrafted out of SMU in 2025. He spent all of last season on injured reserve after hurting his back.

Lucas started five of the 10 games he played in his only season with the Browns. The Browns have six veteran free agents on the offensive line and they’ve begun remaking their line by releasing Lucas and agreeing to trade for Texans lineman Tytus Howard in the last couple of days.