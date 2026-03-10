 Skip navigation
Browns are expected to sign Elgton Jenkins

  
Published March 10, 2026 05:57 PM

Elgton Jenkins was released by the Packers this week and the veteran offensive lineman has found his next team.

NFL Media reports that Jenkins is expected to sign with the Browns after agreeing to terms with the AFC North team on a contract. It’s a two-year deal worth $24 million with $10 million in guaranteed money.

Jenkins has seen time at all the positions on the offensive line over his seven-year NFL career. He played center in Green Bay during the 2025 season and has played more snaps at guard than any other spot.

It seems likely that he will land on the interior of Cleveland’s line as well. The Browns agreed to a trade with the Texans for tackle Tytus Howard and they are set to sign former Chargers guard Zion Johnson as a free agent.