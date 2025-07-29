Browns CB Martin Emerson injured his Achilles

Browns cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. injured his left Achilles during Tuesday’s practice, the team announced.

He will undergo an MRI to confirm the severity.

Reports from practice indicated it was serious by the reaction of Emerson and teammates. He rode off on the back of a cart with a towel over his head.

Emerson was expected to start opposite Denzel Ward this season. Nickel corner Greg Newsome is a candidate to slide outside, and Cameron Mitchell and Tony Brown II are other options.

Emerson, third-round pick in 2022, has appeared in 50 games and made four interceptions in his three seasons.

In 2024, Emerson started in 15 games and totaled a career-high 80 tackles.