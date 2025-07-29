 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_future99clubv2_250729.jpg
PFT Draft: Future 99 Club members
nbc_pft_madden2699v2_250729.jpg
Madden 26 99 Club features seven players
nbc_pft_jaxondart_250729.jpg
Dart doesn't want to 'play like a robot'

NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as "consultant"
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Browns CB Martin Emerson injured his Achilles

  
Browns cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. injured his left Achilles during Tuesday’s practice, the team announced.

He will undergo an MRI to confirm the severity.

Reports from practice indicated it was serious by the reaction of Emerson and teammates. He rode off on the back of a cart with a towel over his head.

Emerson was expected to start opposite Denzel Ward this season. Nickel corner Greg Newsome is a candidate to slide outside, and Cameron Mitchell and Tony Brown II are other options.

Emerson, third-round pick in 2022, has appeared in 50 games and made four interceptions in his three seasons.

In 2024, Emerson started in 15 games and totaled a career-high 80 tackles.