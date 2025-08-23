 Skip navigation
Browns center Ethan Pocic leaves game with knee injury

  
Published August 23, 2025 01:43 PM

The Browns are playing their starters in today’s preseason finale, and an important starter had to exit the game with an injury.

Browns center Ethan Pocic suffered a knee injury, was checked on the field and then walked to the locker room. The Browns announced that he will not return to the game.

If Pocic isn’t ready for Week One, that would be a big loss in Cleveland, where he’s expected to be a leader on the offensive line. Pocic has been the Browns’ starting center the last three years and is an important part of their offense.

Pocic was replaced by Luke Wypler at center.