Browns claim DT Elijah Chatman off of waivers

The Browns announced a roster move on Friday afternoon.

They have claimed defensive tackle Elijah Chatman off of waivers. The Giants parted ways with Chatman this week as they made space for undrafted rookie additions to their 90-man roster.

Chatman appeared in 22 games and started three times for the Giants over the last two seasons. He had 24 tackles, two tackles for loss, a sack and a fumble recovery in those contests.

Maliek Collins, Mason Graham, Mike Hall Jr., Kalia Davis, Sam Kamara, Adin Huntington, and Bernard Gooden are also vying for playing time at defensive tackle in Cleveland.