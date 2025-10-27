 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_patsrollbrowns_251027.jpg
Maye, Patriots roll again vs. Browns
nbc_pft_buccsvssaints_251027.jpg
Buccaneers’ defense comes through to beat Saints
nbc_pft_arrowsupdown_251027.jpg
Arrow pointing down for integrity of the game

Other PFT Content

Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Detroit Lions
NFL sends multiple memos to teams regarding its gambling policy
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_patsrollbrowns_251027.jpg
Maye, Patriots roll again vs. Browns
nbc_pft_buccsvssaints_251027.jpg
Buccaneers’ defense comes through to beat Saints
nbc_pft_arrowsupdown_251027.jpg
Arrow pointing down for integrity of the game

Other PFT Content

Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Detroit Lions
NFL sends multiple memos to teams regarding its gambling policy
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Browns coach Kevin Stefanski isn’t thinking about playing Shedeur Sanders

  
Published October 27, 2025 01:35 PM

Former Browns quarterback Joe Flacco was benched after a 1-3 stint as a starter. Rookie Dillon Gabriel is now 1-3 as a starter. And another rookie, Shedeur Sanders, remains in the bullpen.

On Monday, coach Kevin Stefanski was asked by Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com whether he’s considering the possibility of playing Sanders.

“The focus is where we are right now, Mary Kay,” Stefanski said. “That’s not my focus.”

Four games likely aren’t enough to make any decisions regarding Gabriel can develop into the long-term starter. Still, at 2-6, the Browns are likely not competing for a playoff spot in the ultra-competitive AFC. At some point, it will make sense to see what Sanders can do.

Gabriel has shown flashes of potential, and the failure to win games is far from being his fault. The Browns simply aren’t good enough, across the board (with the exception of Myles Garrett and maybe one or two others).

So where are they right now? In not a great place. And that’s pretty much how it’s been since the franchise returned to the NFL in 1999 after a three-season hiatus. Since then, they have made the playoffs only three times. With a single postseason victory. Engineered by the quarterback they kicked to the curb for Deshaun Watson.

How’s that quarterback doing? He has three straight division titles and his Buccaneers team is currently the mirror image of the Browns, at 6-2.

The Browns are off this weekend before facing the Jets, in one of the few remaining winnable games on the 2025 slate.