Browns coach Kevin Stefanski isn’t thinking about playing Shedeur Sanders

Former Browns quarterback Joe Flacco was benched after a 1-3 stint as a starter. Rookie Dillon Gabriel is now 1-3 as a starter. And another rookie, Shedeur Sanders, remains in the bullpen.

On Monday, coach Kevin Stefanski was asked by Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com whether he’s considering the possibility of playing Sanders.

“The focus is where we are right now, Mary Kay,” Stefanski said. “That’s not my focus.”

Four games likely aren’t enough to make any decisions regarding Gabriel can develop into the long-term starter. Still, at 2-6, the Browns are likely not competing for a playoff spot in the ultra-competitive AFC. At some point, it will make sense to see what Sanders can do.

Gabriel has shown flashes of potential, and the failure to win games is far from being his fault. The Browns simply aren’t good enough, across the board (with the exception of Myles Garrett and maybe one or two others).

So where are they right now? In not a great place. And that’s pretty much how it’s been since the franchise returned to the NFL in 1999 after a three-season hiatus. Since then, they have made the playoffs only three times. With a single postseason victory. Engineered by the quarterback they kicked to the curb for Deshaun Watson.

How’s that quarterback doing? He has three straight division titles and his Buccaneers team is currently the mirror image of the Browns, at 6-2.

The Browns are off this weekend before facing the Jets, in one of the few remaining winnable games on the 2025 slate.