Browns “dodged a bullet” with Cedric Tillman injury

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski had a positive update on wide receiver Cedric Tillman’s health on Saturday.

Tillman left Friday’s practice with trainers after suffering a lower left leg injury while trying to reel in a high pass from quarterback Joe Flacco. Tillman did not return to the session, but he did not suffer a major injury.

Stefanski said, via multiple reporters, that the team “dodged a bullet” with Tillman’s injury and that he will be at practice on Saturday.

Guard Teven Jenkins, running back Jerome Ford and safety Tony Brown will not take part in practice, but Stefanski said all three players are moving closer to returning to action.