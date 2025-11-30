Browns DT Maliek Collins carted off the field in third quarter

The Browns will likely have to play the rest of Sunday’s game against San Francisco without one of their key defensive linemen.

Cleveland defensive tackle Maliek Collins has been carted off the field with an apparent leg injury.

Collins, who played for the 49ers last year, had recorded a career-high 6.5 sacks with seven tackles for loss and 12 QB hits entering Sunday’s game.

Defensive end Isaiah McGuire also had to exit the contest earlier in the quarter.

UPDATE 3:00 p.m. ET: Collins has been ruled out with a knee injury. Running back Dylan Sampson is also questionable to return with a calf injury.