nbc_pftpm_lanekiffin_251130.jpg
Florio: Kiffin ‘wants to have it both ways’
campbell_mpx.jpg
Unpacking Lions’ fourth-down woes against Packers
burrow_mpx.jpg
Bengals, Burrow ‘alive’ in AFC playoff picture

Other PFT Content

Minnesota Vikings v Green Bay Packers - NFL 2025
Vikings underestimated the pressure placed on J.J. McCarthy
Carolina Panthers v San Francisco 49ers
Jauan Jennings, Tre’von Moehrig face discipline for late-game scuffle
NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
Browns DT Maliek Collins carted off the field in third quarter

  
Published November 30, 2025 02:56 PM

The Browns will likely have to play the rest of Sunday’s game against San Francisco without one of their key defensive linemen.

Cleveland defensive tackle Maliek Collins has been carted off the field with an apparent leg injury.

Collins, who played for the 49ers last year, had recorded a career-high 6.5 sacks with seven tackles for loss and 12 QB hits entering Sunday’s game.

Defensive end Isaiah McGuire also had to exit the contest earlier in the quarter.

UPDATE 3:00 p.m. ET: Collins has been ruled out with a knee injury. Running back Dylan Sampson is also questionable to return with a calf injury.