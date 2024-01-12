Browns elevate K Riley Patterson, RB John Kelly for Saturday’s game

The Browns will have Riley Patterson kick for them for a third straight game.

Patterson is one of Cleveland’s two elevations for Saturday’s wild card matchup against Houston.

The Browns’ regular kicker, Dustin Hopkins, is still recovering from a left hamstring injury suffered when the club beat the Texans on Dec. 24. He did not practice all week and was ruled out.

Patterson has made his one field goal attempt and is 6-of-7 on extra points in two games with the Browns.

He previously was with Detroit for 13 games this season, connecting on 15-of-17 field goals and 35-of-37 extra points.

The Browns also elevated running back John Kelly. A sixth-round pick in 2018, Kelly did not appear in a regular-season game this year. He has 32 career carries for 96 yards.