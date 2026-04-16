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Browns GM Andrew Berry: We’ll work through scenarios at No. 6 to maximize the asset

  
Published April 16, 2026 02:49 PM

Browns General Manager Andrew Berry has heard the same speculation about his plans for the No. 6 pick as everyone else.

That speculation has centered on the Browns trading down in order to add more picks that can be used to replenish their roster ahead of Todd Monken’s first season as the team’s head coach. At a Thursday press conference, Berry smiled while saying that he loves “how everybody last year thought we weren’t trading down and everybody this year assumes that we are” before going on to say that the dynamics are different than when the team traded out of the No. 2 pick last year.

Berry landed the Browns a a second first-round pick this year in that trade and said that his only goal with the team’s top pick in 2026 is to make sure they maximize their return regardless of whether they stay put or make a move.

“I’d go back to what I’ve said in the past,” Berry said. “Our mindset going into the draft with our most valuable asset isn’t about, hey, just trade it away. It’s maximizing the asset. And that can, at different times, take different forms. It can be selecting a player. It could be trading up for a veteran. It could be trading down. It could be trading up. We will continue to work through all those possibilities up until, really, we get on the clock on Thursday night. But I’d say we’re working through a number of different scenarios at this point.”

The first five picks will have something to do with the direction the Browns choose to go once the time comes for Berry to stop considering the choices and make his decision, but Berry should have a good idea of what will be on the table by the time next Thursday rolls around.