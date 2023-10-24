Browns’ Jerome Ford likely to miss a game or two with ankle injury

Browns running back Jerome Ford is expected to miss some time after suffering an ankle injury yesterday against the Colts.

Ford has an ankle sprain that will sideline him a week or two, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. That would mean Ford will miss Sunday at Seattle and possibly the following Sunday against the Cardinals.

Ford became the Browns’ starting running back when Nick Chubb suffered a season-ending knee injury. Ford has 78 carries for 344 yards and two touchdowns this season, plus 14 catches for 104 yards and two more receiving touchdowns.

With both Ford and Chubb out, Kareem Hunt will be next in line for the Browns. Pierre Strong is also likely to see more work in the Browns’ running game.