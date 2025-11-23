 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_refereeinjured_251121.jpg
Referee Hill carted off during Bills vs. Texans
nbc_pft_texans_flowers_251121.jpg
Wild finish caps off Texans’ win over Bills
nbc_pft_showmesomething_251121.jpg
Sanders, Jones must show something in Week 12

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_refereeinjured_251121.jpg
Referee Hill carted off during Bills vs. Texans
nbc_pft_texans_flowers_251121.jpg
Wild finish caps off Texans’ win over Bills
nbc_pft_showmesomething_251121.jpg
Sanders, Jones must show something in Week 12

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Browns lead Raiders 14-3 at halftime in Shedeur Sanders’ first start

  
Published November 23, 2025 05:32 PM

Shedeur Sanders, playing in front of his father, Hall of Famer Deion Sanders, while making his first career start, is halfway to his first win. The Browns lead the hapless Raiders 14-3 at halftime.

He’s gotten plenty of help from his defense, which has held the Raiders to 101 yards and sacked Geno Smith five times. Maliek Collins has two sacks, and Myles Garrett, the NFL’s sacks leader, has one.

Sanders also has gotten help from the Browns’ special teams.

Gage Larvadain returned an A.J. Cole punt 44 yards to the Las Vegas 27 before Cole tripped him. Officials penalized Cole 14 yards for tripping. It took only two plays for the Browns to go the final 13 yards, with Quinshon Judkins scoring on an 8-yard run.

Judkins scored again on a 2-yard run after Sanders had set up the Browns with a 17-yard throw to Harold Fannin and a 52-yard thrown to Isaiah Bond.

The Browns gained 132 yards in the first half.

Sanders is 7-of-11 for 127 yards and an interception. Jerry Jeudy fumbled at the end of a 39-yard reception on a hit by Jeremy Chinn that Elandon Roberts recovered for the Raiders.

Bond has two catches for 58 yards.

The Raiders crossed midfield twice, getting a 41-yard field goal from Daniel Carlson, who missed a 48-yarder.

Geno Smith is 13-of-20 for 110 yards, with Ashton Jeanty catching four for 34. Jeanty also has 10 carries for 28 yards.