Browns place CB Dom Jones on IR, waive WR Kaden Davis

The Browns announced a pair of roster moves on Tuesday afternoon.

They placed cornerback Dom Jones on injured reserve and waived wide receiver Kaden Davis. They did not make any corresponding additions to their active roster.

Jones injured his knee in Sunday’s loss to the Ravens. Jones shuttled between the practice squad and active roster after signing with the team as an undrafted free agent in April.

Jones had five tackles while appearing on defense and special teams in five games.

Davis appeared in two games this season and returned one kickoff for 28 yards. He also appeared in one game last season and returned three kickoffs.