Browns put LS Charley Hughlett on IR, sign LS Rex Sunahara and TE Geoff Swaim

The Browns will have a new long snapper for the first time in a long time when they face the Eagles on Sunday.

Charley Hughlett was placed on injured reserve Wednesday because of an injury to his ribs. Hughlett has appeared in 152 consecutive games since joining the team in 2015, which is good for 14th on the franchise’s list of games played.

Rex Sunahara will take Hughlett’s place. The Browns signed him on Wednesday and he also spent time with the team this spring.

The Browns also signed tight end Geoff Swaim off of their practice squad. Swaim played for the Browns the last three weeks as a temporary elevation.

In other moves, the Browns announced that they have designated defensive tackle Maurice Hurt and linebacker Mohamoud Diabate to return from injured reserve.