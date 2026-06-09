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Browns QB Dillon Gabriel is now wearing No. 6

  
Published June 9, 2026 01:22 PM

There are no longer two players wearing No. 8 at Browns practices.

Snapshots of quarterback Dillon Gabriel at Tuesday’s practice shows that he’s wearing No. 6. Both Gabriel and newly acquired edge rusher Jared Verse were wearing No. 8 last week, but word was that Gabriel would change numbers and leave his former one for Verse.

There were no unassigned numbers from 0-19 on the Browns’ roster, but linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah will not play this season as he continues to deal with a neck injury and that left No. 6 as the obvious spot for Gabriel now that No. 8 is not an option for him.

With the number issue settled, Gabriel can resume his bid to secure a spot on the 53-man roster. Deshaun Watson, Shedeur Sanders and sixth-round pick Taylen Green are the other players in the position group.