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Browns re-sign TE Blake Whiteheart

  
Published March 23, 2026 02:51 PM

Blake Whiteheart will be back in the Browns’ tight end room in 2026.

The Browns announced that they have re-signed Whiteheart on Monday. They did not tender Whiteheart as a restricted free agent ahead of the start of the league year and they did not disclose any terms of the deal.

Whiteheart signed to the Browns’ practice squad after being waived by the Cardinals ahead of the 2024 season. He played in 11 games that season and played in every game for the Browns during the 2025 campaign.

Whiteheart had eight catches for 55 yards and a touchdown over those appearances. He also played in two games for Arizona as a rookie.