Browns reveal renderings for proposed domed stadium

The Browns have been exploring two different options for their future playing site — renovating the current stadium on the shores of Lake Erie or building a new dome adjacent to the Cleveland airport in the suburb of Brook Park.

On Wednesday, the club publicly revealed the renderings for the domed stadium with a letter to fans, pictures, and a video.

“Similar to other markets in the Midwest, this proposed domed stadium would catalyze our region in a major way,” Dave Jenkins, COO of the Haslam Sports Group wrote in the letter. “The stadium’s year-round activity would anchor a large-scale lifestyle and entertainment district, including experiential retail, residential space, hotels and other unique products, drawing visitors throughout the year and driving substantial fiscal impact for our region.”

The video showed off multiple events happening in the dome, including a Browns game, a soccer match, a Final Four basketball game, and concerts. The video also displayed events outside the stadium, like a skating rink in the winter.

The proposed cost of the dome is $2.4 billion, split 50-50 between public and private funds. There would also be another $1 billion in private funds to develop the surrounding area.

“Importantly, we are not looking to tap into existing taxpayer-funded streams, which could divert resources from other pressing needs,” Jenkins writes. “We are instead working on innovative funding mechanisms with local, county, and state officials that would leverage the fiscal impact of the project and the unprecedented private contribution to support the public investment and generate a substantial return for Brook Park, Cuyahoga County, and the State of Ohio. While still in progress, our funding model also contemplates setting aside future dollars generated by the project for stadium repairs and maintenance to help ensure long-term sustainability of the building well beyond the initial lease term.”

The City of Cleveland recently sent the Browns a proposal to renovate the current stadium, with Mayor Justin Bibb requesting a response by Aug. 12. Jenkins wrote in his letter that the Browns are still gathering information on that proposal.

“As we’ve begun to share this Brook Park dome vision with elected officials, fans and business and civic leaders, we’ve received overwhelmingly positive feedback,” Jenkins writes. “We have also learned through every conversation and understand there is more input to be gathered and still significant work to be done. The City of Cleveland’s effort to modernize Hopkins airport, along with a re-imagined lakefront and a world class dome and development in Brook Park could accelerate Northeast Ohio’s momentum. We will continue working diligently with Cleveland, Brook Park, County and State officials to capitalize on this generational opportunity.”