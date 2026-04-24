Browns select OT Spencer Fano at No. 9 overall

Cleveland needed an offensive tackle, and now the club has brought one in.

The Browns have selected Spencer Fano out of Utah with the No. 9 overall pick in the first round of this year’s draft.

Fano started on both sides at Utah, with 11 games at left tackle and one game at right tackle as a freshman in 2023. He then started at right tackle in 2024 and 2025, earning Big 12 offensive lineman of the year and the Outland Trophy for his performance.

In all, Fano started 25 games at right tackle and 11 at left tackle.

The Browns acquired the No. 9, No. 74, and No. 148 picks from the Chiefs in exchange for No. 6 overall.

Cleveland also has the No. 24 overall pick in the first round.