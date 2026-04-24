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Browns select WR KC Concepcion with No. 24 overall pick

  
Published April 23, 2026 10:24 PM

The Browns have selected wide receiver KC Concepcion with the No. 24 overall pick of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Concepcion, 21, spent his first two collegiate seasons at NC State before transferring to play for Texas A&M in 2025.

Concepcion caught 61 passes for 919 yards with nine touchdowns last season, becoming a first-team All-SEC honoree. He also had two punt returns for touchdowns for the Aggies.

In his 38 collegiate games, Concepcion recorded 185 catches for 2,218 yards with 25 touchdowns.

This is Cleveland’s second selection of the night, as the club drafted offensive tackle Spencer Fano at No. 9 overall. The Browns traded the No. 6 overall pick to the Chiefs to gain an additional selection in this year’s draft in the third and fifth rounds.

The Browns have now addressed two clear offensive needs in tackle and receiver.