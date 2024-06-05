Browns sign Andrew Berry, Kevin Stefanski to contract extensions

The Browns have locked up their leaders for the foreseeable future.

Cleveland announced on Wednesday that executive vice president of football operations/G.M. Andrew Berry and head coach Kevin Stefanski have both signed contract extensions.

Berry and Stefanski were both hired in 2020. The length of their extensions was not disclosed.

“We are incredibly fortunate to have Kevin Stefanski and Andrew Berry leading the Cleveland Browns,” Browns owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam said in a statement. “Since the day they were hired, each has worked tirelessly to help the Cleveland Browns win. We are proud of what they and the team have achieved, but Kevin and Andrew would be the first to say that Browns fans deserve even more. Their leadership, collaborative approach, and ability to overcome obstacles bode well for the future of this franchise.

“Last season was a prime example. Despite facing multiple player injuries and using five different starting quarterbacks, Andrew and his staff built a roster that adapted well, while Kevin and his staff led the team to its second playoff appearance in four years, earning Coach of the Year honors for the second time in that period. They are two of the brightest people we know, and selfless people who only care about what is best for the Cleveland Browns. We are thrilled that Kevin and Andrew will remain with the team for the future.”

Berry and Stefanski have presided over what’s easily been the team’s best four-year stretch since re-entering the league in 1999. The Browns have gone 37-30 since the pair was hired in 2020, reaching the postseason twice and earning the team’s first playoff victory since the 1994 season.

Stefanski has twice been named AP coach of the year — in 2020 and 2023. He will be the first Browns head coach to have a fifth season since Bill Belichick in 1995, before Art Modell moved the franchise to Baltimore in early 1996 and fired Belichick prior to the new team officially being named.

Coming off an 11-6 record last season, the Browns are expected to be in a position to contend in 2024.

