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Browns sign first-rounder Spencer Fano, seven other draft picks

  
Published May 8, 2026 09:49 AM

Browns first-round pick Spencer Fano has signed his first NFL contract.

Fano signed a four-year deal worth $32.2 million. The offensive tackle’s salary is fully guaranteed and he will receive a $19.9 million signing bonus.

The Browns announced that they have signed second-round wide receiver Denzel Boston, third-round tackle Austin Barber, fifth-round center Parker Brailsford, fifth-round linebacker Justin Jefferson, fifth-round tight end Joe Royer, sixth-round quarterback Taylen Green, and seventh-round tight end Carsen Ryan as well. First-round wideout KC Concepcion and second-round safety Emmaneul McNeil-Warren remain unsigned.

The Browns also announced the signing of 12 undrafted free agents. The group includes defensive end Logan Fano, who was also teammates with his brother Spencer at Utah.

Mississippi State running back Davon Booth, Delaware cornerback Nate Evans, LSU defensive tackle Bernard Gooden, SMU running back TJ Harden, Auburn tackle Izavion Miller, USC cornerback DeCarlos Nicholson, Oklahoma State punter Wes Pahl, Florida defensive end Tyreak Sapp, Vanderbilt defensive end Khordae Sydnor, Boise State safety Zion Washington, and Baylor wide receiver Kole Wilson make up the rest of the undrafted additions in Cleveland.