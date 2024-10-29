Browns sign Jaelon Darden to active roster, put Tony Brown on IR

The Browns announced a pair of changes to their roster on Tuesday.

They have signed wide receiver Jaelon Darden to the active roster from the practice squad. Cornerback Tony Brown went on injured reserve in a corresponding move.

Darden has made four appearances for the Browns so far this season. He has an average of 11.8 yards on 15 punt returns and 24.3 yards on four kickoff returns. He also has one catch for six yards.

A foot injury is the reason why Brown landed on injured reserve. He made five special teams tackles in six games with the team this season.

The Browns also announced that they have signed cornerback Kahlef Hailassie to the practice squad and released running back Gary Brightwell from that roster.