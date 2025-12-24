 Skip navigation
Browns sign OL Kendrick Green off of Bills’ practice squad

  
Published December 24, 2025 09:43 AM

The Browns have added an offensive lineman to their roster for the final weeks of the regular season.

The team announced on Wednesday morning that they have signed Kendrick Green off of the Bills’ practice squad. The team had an open 53-man roster spot after placing running back Quinshon Judkins on injured reserve Tuesday.

Green signed with the Bills in the offseason and joined their practice squad after being cut in August. He has not appeared in any games this season.

The Steelers drafted Green in the third round in 2021 and he started 15 games at center for the team as a rookie. He moved to guard in 2022 and was traded to the Texans in 2023. He appeared in 21 games and made four starts over two seasons in Houston.